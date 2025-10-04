Prince William reveals his favourite comedy movie

Prince William shares he is a fan of this hit comedy movie

American Pie, an adult-comedy movie franchise, has a solid fanbase. Now, the future king of the U.K., Prince William, was also revealed to be one.



Sharing of this movie comes during a chat with Eugene Levy for his The Reluctant Traveller, a show on Apple TV+.

But he also played Mr. Levenstein in the 1999 film, and the royal prince, mentioning this to him, said, "I heard you were in town, so I thought, why not get you over here? I was a big fan of your earlier films, Eugene, all the American Pies," adding, "I’m afraid I was, I was of that generation."

When Eugene asked him who watched the movie with him when it was released. "Lots of my friends," the father-of-three shares.

Besides sharing his favourite comedy title, William also opens up about his wife's and father's health status.

"Things are good. Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news. But, it’s been, I’d say 2024 was the hardest year that I’ve ever had."

He continues, "Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine. My Father needs a bit of protection, but he’s, you know, he’s old enough to do that himself as well."

"But it’s important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job," the Prince of Wales notes.

"But you know, we all have challenges that come our way and it’s important to keep going," William concludes.

The Reluctant Traveller is streaming on Apple TV+.