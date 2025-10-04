Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's desperate plan to save their royal futures revealed

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's THIS move could backfire

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are said to be considering a shocking move in order to clear their names.

The Duke and Duchess of York's scandal deepened with the leaked emails revealing that Sarah once referred to Jeffrey Epstein as her "supreme friend." Now, insiders have claimed that King Charles has told Andrew to remain "invisible" at royal gatherings.

However, the sources revealed that Andrew and Sarah are allegedly following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps and weighing a joint TV interview or even explosive memoirs to tell their side of the story.

The source told Closer Magazine, "They’re both very stung and upset by the way they’ve been treated. Sarah is sticking to her story that she only tried to make nice with Epstein because she was so scared of him, while Andrew acknowledges he made an error of judgment in choosing this man as a friend but nothing else happened."

"But here they are. The public walls have caved in, they are being disowned by charities as well as businesses and, on the verge of eviction, they have hardly anyone defending them. Their family are in turmoil, and they both know it’ll take something dramatic to turn things around," they added.

As per the source plan of "sitting down together and addressing their critics head-on has been discussed."

"It’s all wretchedly unfair in their eyes and of course they’re terrified where it’s all headed. But at the same time they’re fighters who won’t give up and roll over. So they have to consider back-up options, especially as it seems they’re now un-hireable in so many circles," the source revealed.

Furthermore, insiders revealed that following Prince Andrew's disastrous 2019 BBC interview, this move could permanently exile him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from the monarchy.

"But at the end of the day they’re being backed into a corner here and desperate times make for desperate measures. So hitting back and trying to clear their names together is looking like an extremely logical move," the source noted.