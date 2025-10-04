King Charles Balmoral Castle announces closure

King Charles Balmoral Castle has announced its closure for Saturday, October 4 due to Storm Amy.

In a statement on its official Instagram handle, the royal residence announced, “Due to Storm Amy, Balmoral will remain closed to the public today, Saturday, 4th October.”

According to a report by the AFP, a violent storm brought havoc to Britain and Ireland on Friday with high winds causing one death, widespread power outages, cancelled flights, school closures and flooding.

As Storm Amy began sweeping over the British Isles, police in Ireland said a man injured in a weather-related incident in the northwestern county of Donegal later died.

Ireland´s meteorological service Met Eireann reported wind gusts reaching 148 kilometres (92 miles) per hour, with severe winds recorded along the western coast.

Ireland´s electricity operator ESB said around 184,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power late Friday.

Uprooted trees on the Dublin-Belfast train line forced its suspension for the day, while several other routes were disrupted due to fallen trees and power lines.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said 58 flights were cancelled, while nine inbound flights were diverted to other airports.

The UK´s Met Office said a new provisional wind speed record of 148 kilometres per hour was also recorded in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Schools across much of the UK region were also advised to close early as the high winds brought disruption.