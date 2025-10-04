Princess Eugenie confirms her new honour amid Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Eugenie confirms new honour amid Sarah Ferguson scandal

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has received a new honour amid the Duchess of York’s email scandal.

According to a report by the Reuters, several charities have cut their links with Sarah after media reports that she had described late Jeffrey Epstein as a "supreme friend" in an email.

Amid these developments, Eugenie took to Instagram and announced she has become patron of the Artswork charity.

In a joint post with Eugenie, Artswork announced, “We are thrilled to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie has become our new patron.

“Her support marks a significant moment in our mission to champion creativity and amplify the voices of children and young people.”

It further said as a charity dedicated to empowering young lives through creativity, “we’re so pleased to have Her Royal Highness join us in advocating for inclusive, creative opportunities that enable young people to make change happen.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to nurturing talent, building confidence, and empowering young people to become the next generation of creative and cultural leaders, the statement further reads.

Princess Eugenie also reposted it on her Instagram stories.