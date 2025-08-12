King Charles hands Prince William one personal demand amid cancer battle

King Charles is making one demand of Prince William

King Charles appears to be putting his foot down and demanding one major thing of his son Prince William, and it involves Prince Harry.

According to the report, this is to do with peace talks with the Spare, and for that, Prince William is being pushed to have a face to face, at Balmoral Castle, the family’s Scottish summer home.

An insider also broke their silence to Woman’s Day and admitted, “This is being orchestrated with the utmost of care and sensitivity because it’s no secret that William is a reluctant party.”

What is pertinent to mention is that “it’s taken months of discussion to convince him that there actually was an olive branch being offered by Harry, but now with this Balmoral summit looming, even William reluctantly acknowledges that if he’s to be king to all his subjects one day, that does include his brother.”

For those still unaware of the drama between the brothers it erupted after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle started making accusations against the Windsors.

Prince Harry even detailed word-for-word an altercation the brothers had over Megxit negotiations, ending with Prince Harry in the dog bowl, literally.

And as the monarch sees it “it’s long overdue that he sees his youngest son and while some of it will be about his will and what’s been arranged, the goal is for Harry to be able to bring his family back to the UK and be able to come and go as they please.”

The last one-on-one meeting Prince Harry had with his father was back in 2024 and it lasted all of 30 minutes, according to the same outlet.