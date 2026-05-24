Meghan Markle issues urgent statement to address controversial photo

Meghan Markle released a statement to address a photo controversy after her headline-making Geneva trip.

On May 17, the Duchess of Sussex attended a ceremony to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva's Place des Nations.

She delivered a powerful speech as well, urging the world leaders and policymakers to create safe digital spaces for children.

Later, Meghan was invited to a dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation in Geneva, where several ministers and delegates participated.

At the same event, a controversial right-wing politician, Wille Rydman, Finland’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health, asked the Duchess for a selfie.

He uploaded the picture on social media, sparking backlash as he was earlier accused of racism and inappropriate behaviour.

Meghan's team spoke out and stated that the Duchess was not aware of the situation.

According to Daily Mail, her spokesperson said, "To be absolutely clear, the Duchess does not know Mr Rydman, had no prior awareness of him attending the event, and was unfamiliar with the concerning reports relating to him.

"The Duchess attended a dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation in Geneva, where more than 25 ministers and delegates were present ahead of the World Health Assembly.

"As she was leaving the venue, a number of attendees approached her requesting photographs. As is often the case at public engagements, and where time permits, the Duchess politely obliges such requests."