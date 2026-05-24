King Charles busy schedule ‘opens up' for Archie, Lilibet meeting: Details

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could finally have a chance to meet their grandfather King Charles despite the ongoing tensions between grown-ups.

Royal sources have insisted previously that the main motivation for King Charles to pursue a reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan is so that he can finally be reunited with his beloved grandchildren.

Even though he is the monarch, Charles is known to be a doting grandfather to Prince William and Princess Kate’s children, and he wants to have a similar relationship with Archie and Lilibet.

He has reportedly only met them once but according to royal expert, a neutral territory seems like a plausible meeting venue for Charles and the Sussexes.

“The only place that really I think they could meet if the King is to get to know or at least see his grandchildren, is at Balmoral,” royal author Ingrid Seward told The Mirror.

“It’s the only time the King has time and the Sussexes could be accommodated there because there’s lots of cottages on the Estate.”

However, the author insisted that the Sussexes would have to agree to certain rules for the meeting to be confirmed.

The Aberdeenshire estate in Scotland is one of the favourite spots for the royal family as they usually stay there to unwind. Moreover, Harry’s security concerns would be far less in Scotland than in the Britain. The author also claimed that it would not be difficult to keep the meeting “under the radar”.

Ingrid noted that Charles would welcome his “darling boy” with open arms but there would be confidentiality agreements in place so there are no future issues.

The royal aides would probably handle all the nitty gritty and the King will be very careful of who would be in attendance during the meeting.

“Harry and Meghan don’t have to stay in the castle, although of course they would expect to, but that’s fine,” Ingrid explained. “They would make sure, obviously, that William and Kate weren’t there at the same time.”

She added, “[Charles] has a private secretary and other staff to deal with all of the details. They’d have them buttoned up as much as you can button them up.”