Meghan Markle on the weaker end of the new Netflix deal: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not in a strong position to extend Netflix contract on their terms, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have revealed that they have renewed their multimillion dollar content deal with the streaming giant, did not get a chance to bargain their terms.

Royal expert Hugo Vickets tells The Sun: "I don't think the Sussexes would have been able to pressurise them [Netflix] because they're not in a very strong bargaining position.

"Netflix will have figured out they will be getting publicity from the shows."

The royal expert said: "I suspect that they lead a very expensive life.

"They have to keep going as once the money runs out, and if their popularity runs out, they could be in trouble,” he noted.