Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal gets slimmed down: 'No more blank cheques'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix deal is 'downgraded'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have renewed their Netflix deal, but experts believe it is a “downgrade.”

This comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a “multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects” with Netflix.

However, the first look arrangement means that Netflix has the right to say yes or no to new projects before anyone else.

Now, PR expert Mark Bowkowski revealed that the couple’s new deal is a “downgrade.”

Speaking with DailyMail, Mark said, “I think Netflix has done a very neat job of pivoting away from two very expensive people who didn't deliver, and they've taken that deal off the table, and they've given them a modest one.”

He went on to add, “It's not like they're gradually uncoupling – it's a downgrade. Netflix are not going to expose themselves to those budgets again. It's Netflix saying, ‘Let's have a look at your content, but we'll pick and choose, mate’.”

Noting, “I would be surprised if it's not pay-as-you-go and it's well, well below that first mark.”

As per the expert, Harry and Meghan will also not be granted the same budget. “They have shot the golden goose of 2020 - more of a 'we'll call you' than 'here's the chequebook'.”

“It's a first-look deal, which means Netflix gets first dibs but no obligation to bankroll every semi-royal whim. I reckon Netflix is trimming fat industry-wide, so this is less carte blanche, more curated cameo,” Mark said.

Adding, “They're still in business together - Meghan's. As ever brand and seasonal specials keep them in the Netflix shop window but make no mistake, this is a slimmed-down sequel to the blockbuster original. So Harry and Meghan's new Netflix chapter [is] less champagne budget, more Prosecco by the glass.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s upcoming projects will include the second season of the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan along with a Holiday special in December.

Notably, Meghan Markle is reportedly working on Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which is a documentary about orphaned children in Uganda.