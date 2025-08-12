Meghan Markle's plans and intentions for Prince Harry's new charity are out

Meghan Markle’s role in Prince Harry’s new charity has come to light

A report has just come in detailing the extent of Meghan Markle’s role in Prince Harry’s charity endeavors.

The editor for the Mail on Sunday spoke about this, and Charlotte Griffiths explained the entire thing to GB News.

“I think he probably could set up a new charity, but honestly, they don’t know yet because this all only kicked off this week and now it’s Sunday,” she began by saying.

“They are genuinely still in the talking stages. I think a new charity would be a great idea, but what I do know is that I don’t think Meghan would be involved.” Because “I think Harry would want it to be his own thing with Prince Seeiso. So, watch this space. Right now, they’re just throwing around ideas.”

What is pertinent to mention is that this news follows Prince Harry’s decision to step down from his charity named Sentebale after a series of accusations erupted against him for mismanagement, misogyny and others, via his own chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

About the charity Ms Griffiths added, “Harry has very famously broken away from Sentebale. Most of its funding came from him. For example, he gave £1.1 million from his book Spare to Sentebale, and his celebrity polo match, held every other year, raises about £740,000.”

“He has huge earning potential and, whether you love him or hate him, he’s incredibly famous by far the biggest money-spinner for Sentebale.”

“Not only that, but he’s passionate about raising money for children in Lesotho. He’s very good friends with Prince Seeiso, who is from the area, and he set up the charity in honour of his mother 19 years ago. It’s his life’s work and his biggest passion.”