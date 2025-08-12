Prince Harry 'desperate' for William's support ahead of Diana's 30th anniversary

Prince Harry wants William support for Princess Diana anniversary

Prince Harry is desperate for a reunion with the royal family.

As the Duke of Sussex’s beloved Invictus Games in the UK in 2027 will also mark the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death, insiders have revealed that Harry is hoping the upcoming will heal royal rift.

According to Closer Magazine, an insider stated, “There’s a documentary in the pipeline, and Harry wants members of the royal family at the Invictus Games supporting him and the event.”

“Remembering Diana on the 30th anniversary of her death is also very important for her boys, and Harry is keen to mark it together,” they added.

However, Prince William is hesitant as he reportedly is refusing to join forces with his younger brother if sister-in-law Meghan Markle is involved.

“Harry desperately wants his brother’s involvement, or at least his blessing – and he wants to be able to return to his homeland without fearing tension or drama, as he strongly feels it’s what their mother would have wanted,” the source noted.

Adding, “But William is hesitant. He doesn’t want Meghan anywhere near a project about Diana. For him, it should only be about the brothers. William’s still hurt by the public attacks and sees no reason to patch things up on Harry’s timetable.”

While Prince Harry is hoping that his family may soften in time for his 2027 projects, an insider stated that the Duke of Sussex wants “palace backing – but that means repairing relationships first.”

As per the sources, “At this rate, if Harry undertakes anything in Britain that’s deemed official, it’ll be solo – including the Diana tribute. This is what Harry’s finding hard to accept.”

“Everything he’s doing right now is all for Diana, and he wants to make her proud – by making peace with his brother. Only time will answer whether his family will stand beside him,” they added.