Prince Andrew shows ‘he does not respect' future King

Prince Andrew made a snide remark about Kate Middleton with ill intentions, says an expert.

Andrew Lownie, the author of new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, says that Andrew felt jealous of Prince William’s wife.

Lownie told OK! Magazine: "I can't see how anyone could make unkind comments about Kate when she's been the family's saving grace. It surprised me, but people do get jealous. I'd have thought Prince Andrew would respect William as future king though.”

"William has a very strong sense of public duty and is doing his best to keep the show on the road," Lownie said. "He's all about doing things the right way and has enough on his plate without having to think about his uncle."

Speaking of other Royal Family members, the author added: "Everyone is pulling together - Charles, Anne, Edward, William and others - but the whole side has been let down by Prince Andrew."