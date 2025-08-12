 
Jennifer Aniston talks ‘vulnerable divorce' with Brad Pitt

Eleen Bukhari
August 12, 2025

Jennifer Aniston admits she is still trussed by media frenzy during her divorce with Brad Pitt.

The actress told Vanity Fair in an article published this week that she still gets goosebumps when she thinks about the split.

“I just remember the experience of doing it — which was kind of jarring,” she told.

“It was also such a vulnerable time. But yeah, that was one for the memoirs.”

“Journalism back then felt more like a form of a sport,” Aniston continued. “There’s obviously some PTSD we all have, which is why [interviews] scare me.”

Speaking further of the divorce, Aniston revealed that all she could do was “just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl.”

“It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids,” she said of the spectacle surrounding her divorce.

“It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally,” she admitted.

