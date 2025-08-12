Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address naysayers for the first time after Netflix deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop official statement in response to Netflix deal

The team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has come forward, via a source and revealed the couple’s thoughts on the entire renewal of their deal.

The news has been shared with GB News, and according to their statement the duo is celebrating their ability to finally “put rumors to bed” following a “frustrating” period of silence on their part.

For those unversed, many critics, commentators and royal experts had begun to question the couple’s importance to Netflix, and it even led to a lot of ridicule.

However, these “wild and inaccurate speculation” have now been put to rest.

The source was quoted saying, “The couple are pretty thrilled with the deal. It’s been a long time in the planning.”

“They’re over the moon. It’s great to be able to continue making great programmes with Netflix.”

The source also offered some insights into the couple’s own woes during this time of forced silence, and added, “it’s been frustrating we haven’t been able to say too much and put [the rumours] to bed during contract negotiations. Some of the reporting shows you how much wild and inaccurate speculation there is around the Duke and Duchess.”

But now they ‘wecome’ the chance to ‘put to right’ the naysayers. “Harry and Meghan are still box office despite what the British press might want to think, and prefer to promote a negative agenda.” Plus “Netflix would not have renewed the deal if they thought The Duke and Duchess wouldn’t sell,” the insider also noted before signing off.

The statement on Netflix’s part claimed that the company is thrilled to continue their “creative partnership” with a “multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects” under the Archewell banner.

“We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,” they said on Monday.