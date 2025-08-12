Prince Harry, Meghan's new Netflix agreement branded a step down by critics

Prince Harry, Meghan’s new Netflix deal sparks criticism over ‘reduced scope’

Prince Harry, Meghan and Meghan Markle’s have renewed their Netflix deal in what some experts are calling a move to avoid the kind of failure they faced with Spotify.

Despite earlier reports suggesting Netflix might end the partnership, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they’ve signed a new multi-year agreement.

As per the contract, it includes a second season of Meghan’s cooking show With Love, Meghan and a holiday special coming later this year.

Meghan also said the deal will help grow their new brand, As Ever. "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,” said Meghan.

She added, "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision."

However, some critics say the renewal feels like a scaled-back version of their original deal.

Speaking on Talk TV, royal expert Kinsley Schofield said, “Netflix did not want to have the same egg on their face that Spotify had when they had to admit that they had mismanaged thousands of dollars when it came to offering the Sussexes the Spotify deal.”