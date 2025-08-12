Sarah Ferguson 'celebrates' after Meghan Markle, Harry's major announcement

Sarah Ferguson has released an emotional statement to 'celebrate' brilliance and determination of young people all around the world hours after Meghan Markle and Harry’s major announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Monday they have extended their creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and television projects.

Following the deal, Meghan said, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.”

Amid this announcement, Sarah took to social media to mark ‘International Youth Day.’

Sharing stunning photos with young people, Prince Andrew’s former wife said “Happy International Youth Day!”

She added, “Over the years, I’ve seen first hand the brilliance and determination of young people all around the world. From classrooms to community projects, I’ve met so many remarkable individuals whose creativity, energy, and drive inspire such hope for the future.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother went on saying, “Your actions, no matter how big or small they feel, truly make a difference. Today, we celebrate YOU!”

