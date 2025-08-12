Prince Andrew's claims about Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage backfire

Prince Andrew allegedly made comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage, a new book has claimed.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie’s upcoming biography of Andrew, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claimed that Prince Andrew allegedly told Harry he was “bonkers” for not properly researching Meghan’s background before bringing her into the royal family, according to OK! magazine.

Andrew allegedly also said Meghan was “too old” for Harry and that marrying her would be his “biggest mistake ever.”

Lownie also claims that the Duke of York made some controversial remarks about Harry’s now wife Meghan, telling his nephew their marriage would “not last more than a month”.

However, despite these alleged comments, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated ‘seven years of marriage’ in May.

Meghan took to Instagram and said, “Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories.

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”

Meghan and Harry also share two kids Prince Archie, 6 and Princess Lilibet 4.