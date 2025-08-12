 
Kate Middleton 'not ready' for public reconciliation with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton still 'nursing wounds' from Harry and Meghan's allegations

Syeda Waniya
August 12, 2025

Kate Middleton will not stand next to Prince Harry in public

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales is yet not ready to reconcile with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Amid reports that Harry desperately wants to support from his family, insiders told Closer Magazine that the future queen was deeply hurt by Meghan’s allegations against her in an infamous Oprah interview.

The source said, “Each revelation – from Oprah to the Netflix documentary – left Kate’s heart sinking.”

“Meghan creates another level of pain for Kate, and that’s something she feels can never be mended. For her, it’s done and dusted. She’ll only be in the same room as Meghan if she really has to,” they added.

The source noted, “Kate is still nursing wounds from the past. She’s not ready for a public reconciliation.”

This comes as the sources revealed that Prince Harry wants the royal family to attend his beloved Invictus Games in the UK in 2027. 

Since that summer will also mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, there’s also a “documentary in the pipeline, and Harry wants members of the royal family at the Invictus Games supporting him and the event.” Insiders claimed that he wants his brother Prince William's involvement or "at least blessings."

However, the source noted that although the Princess of Wales is following in the late Princess Diana’s footsteps and “her respect for Diana is beyond doubt, but she is not willing to stand next to Harry in a public display that feels forced.”

