Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not in bargaining position with Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal show their true position

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not in a strong position when negotiating their new Netflix deal.

According to royal expert Hugo Vickers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex likely accepted lower terms to keep the money and attention coming in.

In a new announcement, Meghan confirmed the renewed partnership, saying she and Harry are proud to continue working with Netflix and will now include projects under their As Ever brand.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,” she said.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision,” the Duchess added.

Speaking on the matter, Vickers told The Sun, "I don't think the Sussexes would have been able to pressurise them [Netflix] because they're not in a very strong bargaining position.

"Netflix will have figured out that they will be getting publicity from the shows,” he continued. "I suspect that they lead a very expensive life.”

“They have to keep going, as once the money runs out, and if their popularity runs out, they could be in trouble."