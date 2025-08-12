Prince Harry's desperation starts to reek

Prince Harry is starting to reek of desperation, insider breaks silence

An insider has just come forward to show case the extent of Prince Harry’s desperation when it comes to making amends for years of anti-royal rhetoric.

For those unversed, comments against some members of the Firm for racism, after questioning Archie’s skin color, or tell-alls recalling sibling fights are some of the few revelations to come out of Montecito.

But right now efforts of reconciliation are afoot with a chat having been had between father and son’s communications secretary’s, for the first time in months.

In light of this an inside source stepped forward to tell RadarOnline, the Duke seems really convinced his life with Meghan in the US is “doomed”. So much so that he wants back into the Firm.

Even his decision to invite the Royal Family for the 2027 Invictus Games event, which is to be held in England will serve as a big olive branch.

According to the source, “the move of extending an invite to the Invictus Games is a significant effort by the Duke of Sussex to rebuild bridges with the monarchy after years of estrangement.”

However, they did make it clear that “it smacks of desperation and it's doubtful any of them will turn up.”

Still, its unavoidable that “there is real optimism that the Games might act as a way to reunite the family. The event means a lot to Harry, and the Royal family is aware of its importance.”

Before concluding the source also doubled down and added, “Harry's attempts to repair family relationships are still fragile, but the 2027 Invictus Games could be a key moment for reconciliation.”