Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are turning into King Charles' biggest concern yet again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biggest point of concern has just been pushed to the limelight by an expert.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams is the expert in question and he spoke to Express UK to voice his concerns over this.

In his eyes, the fact that the Sussexes said yes to staying on with Netflix does not necessarily signal strength because, “they (Harry and Meghan) will obviously welcome the new Netflix deal as far as it goes, but it may well be for far less than the original was.”

“They have a brand which has considerable reach but one must ask, is the new deal a figleaf to hide their failure to be A-listers in Hollywood?”

After all, “Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Content Officer, whilst praising the Sussexes, laid special emphasis on how popular 'Harry and Meghan', their kiss and tell series where they gave viewers a unique glimpse into their personal lives and also attacked the Royal Family, was.”

In light of that Mr Fitzwillaims added, “Let's just hope, as things seem so uncertain for them, that they aren't planning another such series!”

Because something similar to the Harry & Meghan docuseries “will concern the Royal Family as they don’t trust the Sussexes and they did it (a damaging series) before.”

Overall, “It is sadly all too clear that, however deplorable it is, it would be very lucrative,” he added before signing off too.