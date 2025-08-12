Prince Harry, Markle Markle called out: ‘This isn't a strong deal'

Experts calculate Prince Harry, Markle Markle’s Netflix deal percentage

Prince Harry and Markle Markle’s partnership renewal with Netflix seems to have come as a shock for many.

So much so that experts, commentators and critics alike are divided. While some say Meghan has forced everyone to ‘eat humble pie’ others believe it’s a move that is not worth much.

One such expert is royal Biographer Hugo Vickers who told The Sun about it all.

He believes a reason for this partnership renewing is because “I don't think the Sussexes would have been able to pressurise them [Netflix] because they're not in a very strong bargaining position.”

And he also shared what he considers Netflix’s motivations and added, “Netflix will have figured out they will be getting publicity from the shows.”

In Mr Vickers’ eyes, the deal this time around is also potentially cheaper, with a “first look clause” possibly.

What is pertinent to mention is the couple’s expensive lifestyle, as Mr Vickers believes its part of the reason for this continued partnership.

“I suspect that they lead a very expensive life,” he added too. So “They have to keep going as once the money runs out, and if their popularity runs out, they could be in trouble.”

For those unversed, the announcement came sometime on Monday, and since then Meghan herself released a statement that reads,

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

In terms of the couple’s life in the US they live in a home that cost them over $14.65 million, according to TMZ. Estimations claim the property price has moved up since their intial acquisition too, climbing to $29 million.