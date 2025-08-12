Princess Eugenie, Beatrice stand by Prince Andrew amid new claims

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been receiving complete support from their daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid fresh claims in the new book that focuses the former couple.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie's book Entitled The Rise and Fall of the House of York contains multiple damaging claims against the Duke and Duchess of York.

Amid these claims, a friend of Eugenie and Beatrice says they should not be criticised for supporting their parents.

The Daily Beast, citing royal sources, reported: "All they have ever done is stand by their parents in the most horrifically public circumstances.

"I don’t think it’s fair to criticise them for that.

"They’re sweet girls who understand that they are immensely privileged and have always been grateful for the privilege they’ve had and have tried to use it to do the right thing.”

The insider continued, "They were told to get jobs by the firm, and they did that."

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be "utterly mortified" following claims made about Prince Andrew by Lownie in his upcoming bombshell book.

It is to be mentioned here that Eugenie and Beatrice are non-working members of the Royal Family and have careers away from the monarchy.