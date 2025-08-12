Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plan for new tell-all doc revealed

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release new tell-all doc?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no plans to release a follow-up to their bombshell 2022 tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Critics and fans were speculating about the possibility of another tell-all documentary from the Sussexes, however, a report by The Sun has claimed that there are no such plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has signed a renewed multi-year agreement with Netflix, but this time on a smaller scale, with funding only given to projects they personally pitch.

Unlike their original $100 million deal, this new setup is more of a “pay per show” arrangement.

The streaming giant will still support their company, Archewell Productions, including staff and office costs.

In a new announcement, Meghan confirmed the renewed partnership, saying she and Harry are proud to continue working with Netflix and will now include projects under their As Ever brand.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,” she said.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision,” the Duchess added.