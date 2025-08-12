Prince William turns to another person for warmth instead of King Charles

Prince William turns to new father figure over less warm King Charles

Prince William seems to have found a father figure of his own, and its someone who is far warmer than his own father King Charles.

This budding friendship and bond has been revealed by royal author Katie Nicholl, in an appearance for the Dynasty: The Royal Family’s Most Challenging Year, podcast.

According to the expert, whether it is support, advice or anything else, Kate Middleton’s father Michael Middleton is the man Prince William often turns to.

She was even quoted saying, “I know they have a close relationship, and that William will often turn to Michael for advice.”

A big reason for it is because “he has a great sense of humor and I think he’s someone who is a cool head in a crisis.”

She even added a few anecdotes from times past and admitted, “I always remember his father of the bride speech on the wedding day and how he had everyone at the tables just in fits of laughter when he was recounting the story of William, who was training at the time as a helicopter pilot, buzzing in on the Middleton family home and sweeping in on his helicopter.”

“Obviously, as a father, thinking, 'What on earth is going on here?' while simultaneously realizing this was the future king of England really courting his daughter in a pretty spectacular way.”

Then and now, “they would always stick together,” the expert admitted. “They were a very tight unit and they're still the same today."”

Before signing off though she also offered some insight into the reason for this closeness, setting aside father and son-in-law dynamics.

“I think, as kind of a man as King Charles is, he was not necessarily the warmest, most open person,” she added before finally signing off.