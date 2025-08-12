Diana's vision for Prince Harry, Prince William destroyed due to deep rift

How Diana would've reconciled Prince Harry and Prince William revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William’s deep rift would’ve upset their mother, Diana, who wanted her sons to support each other.

While both brothers individually continue their mother’s legacy of charities and activism, they remain estranged, and that would’ve pained their mother.

"We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another, and it all seemed set for their relationship and the future — that Harry, as Diana always used to say, would be William’s wingman," Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton told People. "It’s a great loss for the monarchy."

While Harry has been honoring his mother’s work to support HIV/AIDS inflicted people in Africa through Sentebale (which he resigned from this year), William has continued her passion to end homelessness through his initiative Homewards.

The brothers reportedly fell out when Harry decided to marry Meghan Markle and William objected to it. The Duke of Sussex married the Suits actress in 2018, but their time with the royal family was tumultuous and they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California.

A source told the publication, "This is the sadness of it — they aren’t supporting each other like they should be. That’s what any mother would want — that they are there for each other."

Morton weighed in, saying, "Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King. There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way."