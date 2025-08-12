Kate Middleton stuns in pregnancy photos

Kate Middleton married Prince William in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, after years of dating that had captivated royal watchers around the world.

Just over a year later, Kensington Palace announced her first pregnancy, and the then Duchess of Cambridge stepped into motherhood with the birth of Prince George in July 2013.

In 2014, the palace confirmed she was expecting her second child, Princess Charlotte, born in May 2015.

Despite bouts of severe morning sickness during both pregnancies, Kate continued to fulfill her royal duties, appearing at public engagements with her signature poise and radiant smile.

Her third pregnancy was announced in September 2017, culminating in the birth of Prince Louis in April 2018.

Once again, Princess Catherine impressed with her grace, often seen in elegant maternity coats, tailored dresses, and chic hats that cemented her status as a global fashion icon.

Throughout all three pregnancies, Kate Middleton earned praise for her natural beauty and the dignified way she balanced royal protocol with the challenges of impending motherhood.

Here are 10 pictures of pregnant Kate Middleton.







































