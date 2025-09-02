Prince William steps up as leader since becoming Prince of Wales

Prince William receives praises for hands-on leadership style

Prince William has shown noticeable changes in confidence and leadership since becoming Prince of Wales, according to former politician Michael Gove.

After being granted the title by King Charles in September 2022, just a day after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, William has grown more assured in his role, Gove noted.

Gove, who had met William before during official events, said the Prince now speaks with clear authority and presents his own plans rather than simply offering support.

The former Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs talked of the change he noticed in William since he became the Prince of Wales.

"When I met him for the illegal wildlife trade, he was charming and quite self-possessed. But it was more by way of, 'What can I do to help?’ he said, as mentioned in royal author Valentine Low's book Power and the Palace, which is being shared in parts by The Times.

Gove continued, "As Prince of Wales it was more, 'These are my plans.' And while at certain points he deferred to members of his team, it was clear he was chairman of the board. You could sense he had grown in authority and confidence."

When Prince William was getting ready to launch his homelessness project, Homewards, he spoke with several politicians, including Gove, who was then the secretary of state for housing.

Gove said he was impressed by how well William understood the issue.