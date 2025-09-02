 
Geo News

Prince William and Kate face critical decision as George enters final year at school

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain divided as Prince George enters final year at Lambrook School

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2025

Prince George: File photo
Prince George: File photo

Prince George has begun his final year at Lambrook School before moving to secondary education in September 2026, according to GB News.

The 11-year-old future king entered Year 8 this term and must select a new school within the coming months. 

Eton College, where his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry studied from 1995 to 2000, remains the expected choice due to family tradition and proximity to Windsor.

Located across the Thames from Windsor Castle, Eton would be convenient for the family living at Adelaide Cottage. Current fees total over £63,000 annually.

However, Princess Kate is said to prefer co-educational options over the all-boys institution. 

A co-educational school would allow Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to eventually join their older brother, as both siblings will continue at Lambrook for several more years.

The school choice carries personal significance given Prince Harry's previous comments about feeling rejected by William at Eton. 

In his autobiography, Harry alleged William told him to "pretend we don't know each other" when Harry arrived at the school, saying the instruction hurt him personally.


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned royal rift will continue until they do THIS
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned royal rift will continue until they do THIS
Royal Family accused of planting new wedge between them and Archie, Lilibet
Royal Family accused of planting new wedge between them and Archie, Lilibet
Palace releases Queen Camilla's video as she leaves King at Balmoral for Cornwall visit video
Palace releases Queen Camilla's video as she leaves King at Balmoral for Cornwall visit
Prince William steps up as leader since becoming Prince of Wales
Prince William steps up as leader since becoming Prince of Wales
Kate Middleton 'sniggered' over butler's remark about Prince William video
Kate Middleton 'sniggered' over butler's remark about Prince William
Balmoral royal holiday turns into a tense hub that can change things forever
Balmoral royal holiday turns into a tense hub that can change things forever
Queen Camilla attends event amid sexual assault claims in new book
Queen Camilla attends event amid sexual assault claims in new book
Meghan Markle struggles with Kate Middleton's rising popularity
Meghan Markle struggles with Kate Middleton's rising popularity