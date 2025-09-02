Prince William and Kate face critical decision as George enters final year at school

Prince George: File photo

Prince George has begun his final year at Lambrook School before moving to secondary education in September 2026, according to GB News.

The 11-year-old future king entered Year 8 this term and must select a new school within the coming months.

Eton College, where his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry studied from 1995 to 2000, remains the expected choice due to family tradition and proximity to Windsor.

Located across the Thames from Windsor Castle, Eton would be convenient for the family living at Adelaide Cottage. Current fees total over £63,000 annually.

However, Princess Kate is said to prefer co-educational options over the all-boys institution.

A co-educational school would allow Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to eventually join their older brother, as both siblings will continue at Lambrook for several more years.

The school choice carries personal significance given Prince Harry's previous comments about feeling rejected by William at Eton.

In his autobiography, Harry alleged William told him to "pretend we don't know each other" when Harry arrived at the school, saying the instruction hurt him personally.



