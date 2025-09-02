 
Geo News

Meghan Markle hits back at snubbing singers

Meghan Markle continues to engage fans on social media

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2025

Meghan Markle: File photo
Meghan Markle: File photo

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, offered fans a glimpse into the making of the second season of her lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" with an Instagram post on Monday. 

The post, shared ahead of the Labor Day weekend, featured multiple photos of Meghan Markle alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and their children. 

In the caption, she revealed how music kept the set lively, sharing a playlist of 19 songs she rotated during filming.

The "With Love, Meghan" playlist includes classics like Brenton Wood’s "Oogum Boogum Song," King Harvest’s "Dancing in the Moonlight," and Aretha Franklin’s "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough," alongside tracks by James Taylor, Whitney Houston, and Bill Withers. 

The Duchess of Sussex encouraged followers to add the songs to their playlists, writing, "Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard."

Notably, Markle’s playlist avoided contemporary artists, opting for timeless hits. 

Some speculate this could stem from reluctance among modern stars to align with her, possibly due to fears of royal backlash or controversies following her US move. 

Lacking support from big names amid online trolling and vilification campaign, and with few photos to counter online detractors claiming, Meghan's selection might reflect a solo stance.


