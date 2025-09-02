Palace releases Queen Camilla's video as she leaves King at Balmoral for Cornwall visit

Queen Camilla traveled hundreds of miles from Scotland to Cornwall on Tuesday to celebrate her Cornish patronages at a disaster relief charity event.

The 78-year-old queen made the journey from Balmoral Castle, where King Charles and other royal family members are staying for their summer retreat, to attend an engagement at ShelterBox headquarters in Truro.

"It was wonderful to return to Cornwall today, where The Queen was celebrating her Cornish patronages," the royal family said in a statement accompanying a video of the visit.

During the engagement, Camilla met with staff and volunteers and was shown how the charity has evolved over the years to adapt its response to humanitarian disasters. The visit was part of ShelterBox's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The queen was first introduced to ShelterBox in 2006 during an official visit to Pakistan. She served as the organization's president from 2007 before taking on her current role as patron.

ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and tools to families displaced by disasters worldwide.











