Queen Camilla attends event amid sexual assault claims in new book

Queen Camilla travels hundreds of kilometers from Scotland to attend an event

September 02, 2025

Queen Camilla made her first public appearance Tuesday since claims  surfaced that she fought off a sexual assault as a teenager.

According to the local media, the queen attended an event at disaster relief charity ShelterBox's headquarters.

The 78-year-old queen has not addressed claims made in Valentine Low's new book "Power and the Palace," which details an alleged incident when Camilla was a schoolgirl traveling by train to London's Paddington station.

According to the book, Camilla told former London Mayor Boris Johnson that a man attempted to grope her on the train when she was 16 or 17. 

She reportedly struck the attacker with her shoe heel and reported the incident to police upon arrival, leading to his arrest.

The account comes from Guto Harri, Johnson's former communications director, who quoted Camilla as saying "took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel."

During Tuesday's visit to ShelterBox in Truro, Camilla met with staff and volunteers as part of the charity's 25th anniversary celebrations. 

She has served as the organization's patron since 2021 and previously held the role of president from 2007.

The queen has never publicly shared the story but is understood to recall the incident

