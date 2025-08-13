Meghan Markle receives scathing backlash over new show release

Meghan Markle gets heated criticism ahead of Netflix series return

Meghan Markle has sparked a controversy with her lifestyle Netflix series even before its release after announcing their deal renewal with the streaming giant.

Speaking on GB News, Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes lashed out at the programme, set to return to Netflix on August 26.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series was dismissed by Holmes as irrelevant and unworthy of serious attention.

“Netflix has released a trailer for season two,” said show host Ellie Costello.

To this, Holmes responded, “Why do you read this as if it’s actually serious news? Your woman, Meghan Markle, is making a cooking programme that no one has ever watched.

"And then we’re also saying not only is she making that cooking programme, but her husband where’s he? Well, he’s not in it,” he added.

Costello asked, “But did you hear?” to which Holmes said, “No. And I don’t care either.”

“He doesn’t like lobster,” Costello shared.

“What has that got to do with the price of bread?” said Holmes, prompting Costello to say, “That’s the big revelation from this trailer.”

“Well, that’s the best we’re going to get,” responded Holmes. “Forgive my cynicism with this. I don’t care about her, and I don’t care about her cooking programme.

“Does that make me really odd?”