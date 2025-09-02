Meghan Markle struggles with Kate Middleton's rising popularity

Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ over Kate Middleton’s popularity in UK

Meghan Markle has come under fresh criticism from one of her former friends, who claimed the Duchess is “fuming” over the love Kate Middleton receives from UK public.

According to the Daily Mail, Lizzie Cundy accused the Duchess of Sussex of trying too hard to reshape her public image.

She claimed that Meghan is desperately making efforts with her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, including making homemade jam, to win over the public.

As per GB News, Kate is widely seen as one of the most well-liked members of the Royal family, whereas, Meghan’s popularity in the UK has dropped sharply over the years.

Citing YouGov’s polling, the publication revealed that Kate consistently ranks among the most popular royals, while Meghan’s approval ratings have remained low.

Cundy said, per Daily Mail, "She’s fuming how the public love Kate. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop being 'poor me.'"

“It doesn’t matter how many pots of jam she makes, she has to stop pretending. She’s not [lifestyle guru] Martha Stewart,” Meghan’s former pal said.