 
Geo News

Meghan Markle struggles with Kate Middleton's rising popularity

Meghan Markle reportedly finds it hard to accept Kate Middleton’s greater public support

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2025

Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ over Kate Middleton’s popularity in UK
Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ over Kate Middleton’s popularity in UK

Meghan Markle has come under fresh criticism from one of her former friends, who claimed the Duchess is “fuming” over the love Kate Middleton receives from UK public.

According to the Daily Mail, Lizzie Cundy accused the Duchess of Sussex of trying too hard to reshape her public image.

She claimed that Meghan is desperately making efforts with her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, including making homemade jam, to win over the public.

As per GB News, Kate is widely seen as one of the most well-liked members of the Royal family, whereas, Meghan’s popularity in the UK has dropped sharply over the years.

Citing YouGov’s polling, the publication revealed that Kate consistently ranks among the most popular royals, while Meghan’s approval ratings have remained low.

Cundy said, per Daily Mail, "She’s fuming how the public love Kate. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop being 'poor me.'"

“It doesn’t matter how many pots of jam she makes, she has to stop pretending. She’s not [lifestyle guru] Martha Stewart,” Meghan’s former pal said.

Kate Middleton follows Prince Philip's 'golden rule' about royal life
Kate Middleton follows Prince Philip's 'golden rule' about royal life
King Charles receives strong warning ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit
King Charles receives strong warning ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit
Prince William, Harry rift: Photographer makes shocking claims about feuding brothers video
Prince William, Harry rift: Photographer makes shocking claims about feuding brothers
King Charles' move highlights Prince William's departure from royal custom
King Charles' move highlights Prince William's departure from royal custom
Kate Middleton's fears for Harry reach new height over planned public humiliation
Kate Middleton's fears for Harry reach new height over planned public humiliation
Prince William preparing a major blow for Prince Harry
Prince William preparing a major blow for Prince Harry
King Charles seeks reunion with Prince Harry as he focuses on family healing video
King Charles seeks reunion with Prince Harry as he focuses on family healing
King Charles' Britain reminded of biggest mistake in 'discrediting' Prince Harry
King Charles' Britain reminded of biggest mistake in 'discrediting' Prince Harry