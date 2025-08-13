Prince Harry's explosive memoir undercut his own Netflix success?

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir hurt value of new Netflix deal

Prince Harry’s decision to release his explosive autobiography, Spare, shortly after the Harry & Meghan Netflix series reportedly frustrated executives.

According to new report, it played a role in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new deal being scaled down.

The book, which came out just a month after their hit Netflix documentary was seen by insiders as distracting from the show’s success.

While the original 2020 deal was reportedly worth £75 million, the follow-up projects failed to deliver the same impact.

Recently, Harry and Meghan made a huge announcement, revealing that their contract with the streaming giant has been renewed despite prior reports that it would not.

But sources claimed it comes at a much lower value than the original. "It's not much,” an insider told Page Six.

They added, “It’s no risk for Netflix but saves them both reputationally."

Announcing the renewal of their deal, Megahn said, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” the Duchess of Sussex added.