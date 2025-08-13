 
Sources expose disgraced Prince Andrew's new foul-mouthed behavior to workers

Prince Andrew has just been exposed for the way he’s spoken to builders near his Royal Lodge

August 13, 2025

Prince Andrew has engaged in a shocking behavior against builders

Disgraced Prince Andrew recently engaged in a foul-mounted tirade against some builders who were installing speed bumps outside of his home.

The news has been shared by The Sun and according to their findings, the Duke of York was furious over this development.

So much so that he yelled from atop his horse, “What the f**** are you doing now?”

What is pertinent to mention that one bump has already been made near the driving route of the royal’s 31-bedroom mansion.

According to the source whose revealed all this, “The worker was just going about his job when Andrew, on one of his regular rides round the estate, came along and looked down from up high and said, ‘What the f**** are you doing now?’”

“Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park.”

