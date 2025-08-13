Buckingham Palace releases statement after Meghan Markle's Netflix deal

Buckingham Palace has released its first statement after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed new deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Archewell Productions, Prince Harry and Meghan’s media company, has extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and television projects.

Meghan said about the deal: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.“

Following this, the palace took to social media and shared photos of Duchess Sophie with WWII veteran with a statement.

The palace statement reads, “Ahead of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, The Duchess of Edinburgh sat down with James ‘Jim’ Wren, a 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran, at his care home in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

“Mr Wren survived the sinking of HMS Repulse in 1941 and was later a Prisoner of War for three and a half years, having been captured whilst escaping from Singapore in February 1942.”

Duchess Sophie is Patron of The Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942.