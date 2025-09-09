Prince Harry appears more at ease without Meghan Markle on UK visit

Prince Harry receives praises for charity work as solo trips brings out his positive side

Prince Harry appears more relaxed and confident when traveling alone without his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a body language expert.

Speaking with The Express, body language expert Darren Stanton noted that the Duke of Sussex seems “nervous” during public appearances with the Duchess.

However, during his ongoing UK visit for the WellChild Awards, Harry not only appeared calm but also showed a more relaxed side.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK this week for a series of engagements, while Meghan has stayed back in US with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Stanton suggested that traveling solo allows Harry to present a more natural and composed version of himself.

“Harry was always going to have some nerves for his arrival as he knows the whole world is watching him,” Stanton said.

He continued, “But he’s here for his passion. He’s so passionate about his charity work, just as his mum was. For him it’s not about the fame and the limelight, it’s about doing good and using his profile and his power.

“When he travels alone he’s so much more relaxed, we see a more chilled version of Harry. His body language can sometimes seem a bit disjointed, but from these early shots he seems relaxed.

“His shoulders are down, there aren’t any signs of nerves from a facial perspective.”