Meghan Markle cherishes Prince Harry UK trip with new Instagram clip: Photo

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 10, 2025

Meghan Markle is swooning over Prince Harry as he visits the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her husband, Prince Harry, as he plays around with kids at the WellChild Awards.

Turning to her Instagram Stories, the Duchess shared a video of Prince Harry as he engages in a playful balloon fight.

This comes as Prince Harry made a heartfelt speech as the Charity’s patron this week in London.

He said: "I still remember my very first WellChild Awards, eighteen years ago, before the beard, the hair, you know how it is, I walked into the room, and within about three minutes I realised two things: the love and energy in the room was palpable, so too was the unpredictability!

"And second, that I was completely hooked on it all. This night has been a highlight of my year ever since and it's all because of you guys - these children, this cause, and our Well child community. Thank you for showing us the light when all too often darkness can consume us."

