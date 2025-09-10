 
Prince William certain peace with Harry is a no-go zone

Prince William is worried about the Royal Family future after Prince Harry’s attacks

Eleen Bukhari
September 10, 2025

Prince Harry is warned his efforts to make amends with Prince William will not bear fruit.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been vocal against his elder brother in the past few years, is told he cannot be trusted by the future King.

Grant Harrold, King Charles’ former butler, told the New York Post: “There are trust issues there, but the king misses his son [Harry].” Mr Harrold suggested.

Speaking further of William’s concerns, the expert suggests: “William is worried that with the stuff Harry has said, he could use it to his advantage again … like he’s already done.

"I think, sadly, they don’t trust him. It’s a shame, because Harry wants them to,” Harrold establishes.

