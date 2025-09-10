Prince Harry proves nothing has changed since royal exit

Prince Harry wins hearts in Nottingham

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has left quite an impression during his latest visit.

The youngest son of King Charles returned to the UK where he visited the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Harry, who visited the organization for the first time as a working royal, proved that he's still the same person.

Trevor Rose, CEO of CRS, told People Magazine that the Duke of Sussex is "still the same person."

Jourdan Blair, head of youth engagement at CRS, also added, "You would think with his status, his head would be in the clouds. But no, he’s grounded, man. His feet are on the ground, and he's ready to put that work in."

"To be honest, he's Harry. It's Harry all day," Trevor said. "Personally, I don't think anything major has changed. I think it's still the same person."

Trevor added, "He still wants to know what we're about, what's happening and if something just doesn't feel like the right balance, he cares — and that's the main thing."

"He cares about what it is that we are, what we're trying to do. He won't just walk in, take a picture, or sit down and do an event and go home. He wants to ask questions. He wants to feel the energy," he noted.

Speaking about Harry spending time with performers, Trevor said, "Some of the kids have performed probably once in their lifetimes, now [they can] say that they've [performed in front of] Prince Harry. For them, that's mind-changing."

"They loved him. They loved it. It's an instant connection," Jourdan added.

Adding, "He loves the young people, man, you can see that he's got that drive. He’s got that drive to just help younger people, and especially through arts and crafts. That's why he's here."

Notably, Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal roles in 2020, announced a personal $1.5 million donation to BBC Children in Need.

"The incredible work being done by grassroots organizations like CRS and Epic Partners is not only inspiring — it’s essential," the Duke of Sussex told reporters.