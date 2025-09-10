King Charles given just two years to live?

Prince Harry desperate to meet King Charles as he feels 'homesick'

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is back in the U.K. this week!

According to multiple reports, the youngest son of King Charles could finally meet his dad amid health concerns.

Evening Standard reported that Charles is rumoured to be given just two years to live amid his cancer battle.

The outlet claimed, "Rumours have swirled around the palace that the King has been given just two years to live, so it is likely that Harry, never one for admitting he was wrong, might just be regretting some of things he has said and done to wound his father over the past few years."

While the palace has not confirmed these reports, speculations about his condition has been growing.

Notably, sources believe Harry's visit could mark the start of a reconciliation. "Harry seems to have forgotten this but his father always absolutely adored him. He always called him ‘my darling boy’ and was so affectionate," a royal courtier shared.

They added, "People always seem to think that Harry inherited all his charm from his mother, but lots of the things he is good at, being attentive and always remembering people’s names, is something that comes directly from the King."

On the other hand, friends of the Duke of Sussex also claim that he has been feeling homesick. A pal claimed, "Spike (his nickname among his old school friends) is seriously homesick. He’s started reaching out to us more and more. It started with very long and earnest whatsapps."

"We actually all made a decision when we started getting them not to take the piss out of them. Something we couldn’t have imagined doing a few years before," the source said.

Adding, "Anyway, gradually he seems to be sounding more normal. Whenever anyone goes to America they try to see him. It never seems to be with Meghan though. We think he is beginning to pine for home."

Prince Harry and King Charles' relationship became estranged after he stepped back from his royal life in 2020.