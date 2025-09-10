 
Eleen Bukhari
September 10, 2025

Prince Harry knows he ‘went too far,' wants old Brit love 

Prince Harry’s real motive behind recent visit to the UK is not peace talks either King Charles, an expert opines.

The Duke of Sussex in fact wants to win back public support like the old times, especially after dragging the Home Office down through his security battle.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson writes for Express: “While everyone is concerned with the possibility of a meeting with the King during his highly-publicised UK return, it’s easy to forget the real purpose of his visit: rebuilding bridges with the British public.”

She adds: “Harry is clearly trying to renew his commitment to his home country and sources say he’s keen to return on a more regular basis.”

“He has realised he went too far with his crusade against the Home Office over his security arrangements and wants to paper over the cracks of the past.

“It’s a royal tour in all but name and appears and feels like his engagements of old,” notes the expert.

She continues: “His visit has echoes of his former life and sends a confused message about what his role now is, especially after the path he has taken over the past five years.”

