Meghan Markle's gifts win praise from Kardashian family

Meghan Markle is returing with next season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan

August 13, 2025

Meghan Markle has received public thanks from members of the Kardashian family after sending them gifts from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Earlier this week, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry sent bottles of wine and a jar of honey to Khloé Kardashian, who shared a photo of the presents on social media. 

Meghan reposted the image, writing, “Hey hey, all my girls with a K,” and revealed that Khloé was not the only recipient.

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family matriarch, also posted a photo of three bottles of As Ever wine in a wooden case, thanking Meghan and the brand in her caption.

Screenshot of Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post

Meghan’s ties to the family date back to at least 2023, when her mother, Doria Ragland, was photographed alongside Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at a Los Angeles charity event.

The gifts come as Meghan’s latest release, the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé, remains available a week after launch, unlike the 2023 vintage, which sold out in under an hour. 

Netflix executive Bela Bajaria recently praised the As Ever line’s success as the streaming giant announced a new multi-year deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including plans to expand the brand’s offerings.

