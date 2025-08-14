Teddi Mellencamp reveals emotional reaction to Brandon Blackstock's death

Teddi Mellencamp says Brandon Blackstock’s passing struck deeply amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp spoke out after Brandon Blackstock's death amid her own journey with melanoma.

In a recent chat on her podcast Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, the reality star admitted that Brandon's death "hit her hard," being a fellow cancer patient.

“I wish I would have missed that little detail in the World Wide Web because then I started doing research and they were so quiet about [his diagnosis],” Teddi expressed her thoughts after learning that the brandon was fightning a private battle with skin cancer for three years. “I mean, we know he passed from melanoma. They announced that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her co-host Tamra Judge shared their own thoughts on what could have been Brandon's treatment.

“We're assuming that it had metastasized,” Tamra guessed.

Mellencamp replied, “I was wondering when did it metastasize? Two, like this is just where my head goes from being in the situation, did he decline treatment? Three, there's so many different ways that this could have happened, and like I have one million [percent] respect their choice to keep it private.”

Tamra then said to Teddi that she can contact Brandon's ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, noting, “And just say for my own [understanding] or maybe not, maybe just not.”

“You have to understand everybody's different, everybody likes maybe he did treatment, maybe he didn't do treatment,” she continued.

Agreeing with Tamra's opinion, Teddi responded, “Maybe he did immunotherapy? Maybe he did chemotherapy? We don't know. I don't know, but those kind of stories hit you hard, when it directly sounds similar to something that you're going through.”

“It hit me too to be honest with you, I mean I had some talks about it, and you know when I listened to it, it was a three-year battle,” Judge confessed. “Then my head starts going places and I want to know more, and there really isn't any more than that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Brandon passed away on August 7 due to melanoma cancer.