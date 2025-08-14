 
Denzel Washington reveals advice to his younger self

Denzel Washington answers burning questions with Jeffrey Wright in an interview with 'Extra'

August 14, 2025

Denzel Washington reveals what he'd advise his younger version

Denzel Washington has a word of wisdom for his younger self: pray more.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 70, shared the piece during an interview alongside his Highest 2 Lowest costar Jeffrey Wright.

"Pray more. That's it. Pray more," Washington told Extra when asked for advice to his younger self. "That's what I would tell that younger Denzel Washington. Pray more. Get on your knees more."

Washington, who grew up attending church, said his faith deepened in the 1980s after fellow actor Robert Townsend invited him to a service where he had what he described as an “unbelievable” spiritual experience.

He also recalled penning a personal reflection on his beliefs at the time.

"God is real. God is love. God is the only way. God is the true way. God blesses," Washington wrote at that time.

"It’s my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me. When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior. I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks."

Washington went on to elaborate that his advice remains unchanged.

