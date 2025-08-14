Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley

Robert Plant plans on becoming ‘Elvis impersonator’ on music failure

Robert Plant jut joked he would become as "Elvis impersonator" upon music failure.

The Led Zeppelin legend mentioned that he would be willing to rely on his ability to copy the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll if he finds himself in an uncertain point of his career.

"Well, at the end of my first formative period, I was in what you'd loosely call the biggest band in the world,” he told Mojo Magazine.

The Stairway To Heaven rocker continued, "The fervour that surrounded that, it was an unearthly condition and because of its terrible finales, I got suddenly launched into that post-Zeppelin thing where I went, I'm never gonna play any Zeppelin stuff again.”

"But I was on my own, and Atlantic, Ahmet (Ertegun) and people like that, were saying: 'Why don't you put the band back together?' I said, 'Look, I've made a record called Shaken 'n' Stirred. Nobody likes it, but I like it. F*** it. Nobody liked Zeppelin, but we liked it. F*** it,” Plant explained.

"And if it ever gets to another point where it's not like that in my quantifying of it, then I'm lost,” the rock star admitted, adding, "I'll just be an Elvis impersonator. I'm really good at doing Elvis!"

This comes along side Robert Plant’s revelation of why he turned down Black Sabbath guitarist, Tony Iommi’s invite to come attend the Back To The Beginning gig, which marked their front man, Ozzy Osbourne’s final bow.

"I said, Tony, I'd love to come, but I can't come. Because I know how it will be for me to see Steven Tyler, who I had loved many times as Steven Tyler... I just can't,” he opened up.

"I'm not saying that I'd rather hang out with Peter Gabriel or Youssou N'Dour, but I don't know anything about what's going on in that world now, at all. I don't decry it, I've got nothing against it. It's just I found these other places that are so rich,” Robert Plant concluded.