Meghan Markle dubbed 'vicious' for marching into Kate Middleton's territory

Meghan Markle called 'vicious' as she edges into Kate Middleton's territory

Meghan Markle has been slammed as "vicious" as she makes her way into holiday entertainment, which is Kate Middleton’s arena.

Meghan announced a holiday special season of her show With Love, Meghan. Kate has made Christmas her own with her annual Christmas carol concert.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers slammed the move, "It's always said that whenever Catherine, the Princess of Wales, starts something, Meghan Markle does something else to cap it, or in some ways clash with it."

A source echoed his comments and told Radar Online, "This is just the type of vicious, nasty move that is coming to define Meghan."

Kate's annual Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey celebrates charity work and helping those in need.

Hugo termed Kate’s initiative special and noted that it’s "for the public good" and predicted that whatever Meghan does in her Christmas special will be "in the same league."

Meghan and Harry’s new deal is a first-look deal, and the streaming giant will pay them per project.

They have announced another season of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show, a Christmas special, and a documentary about an orphanage in Africa, titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.

In her statement announcing the renewed deal, Meghan Markle said, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."