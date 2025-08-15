Prince Andrew gearing up to sink the Royal Family like a Titanic

Prince Andrew branded Royal Family’s Titanic: ‘He’ll take the whole family down’

Prince Andrew’s role in the royal family has just been compared to the sinking Titanic.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner is the one to make this accusation during his interview with Fox News Digital.

That conversation got candid really fast and showed the author admitting, “Prince Andrew is becoming the Titanic of the royal family, with him hitting the scandal iceberg, which could sink the whole royal ship.”

He’s “unruly, rude, arrogant — and that’s, according to the book, some of his better qualities,” he also said.

For those unversed, the book in question is the newly released unofficial biography on the prince by historian Andrew Lownie. Its titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

He even offered his own two cents on the book and its impact on the media right now.

In his own words the expert said, “I am not easily shocked, as a journalist for 59 years. But this book examines the detailed s** life of ‘Randy Andy,’ which sounds more like a lifetime marathon than a sprint, allegedly starting at age 11.”

Before concluding he also posed the question, “This, in any legal form across the world, is child abuse, which begs the question, how did this happen?”

A similar thought came via British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard. She said, “this is a book that will secure the final nail in Prince Andrew's coffin.”