Pete Davidson talks about 'embarrasing,' hurtful Ariana Grande remarks

By
Web Desk
August 15, 2025

Pete Davidson is opening up about ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande's comments on his body.

The comedian, who attended the latest episode of “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday, talked about how he became the talk of the town after Grande tagged him BDE.

“I brought a lot of pop culture into the show, like I made it [a] sort of tabloidly, trendy thing unintentionally,” he told the co-hosts Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious.

“Also, I was embarrassed by it because … no one talked about any work I was doing. They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f–k stick.’ And that hurt so much,” Davidson, 31, added.

“No one was outrightly mean by any means,” he remembered.

“It’s Hollywood. Everybody f–ks everyone. Why are they focusing on me?” Pete added that the attention was “not Glen Powell handsome.”

“I’m just like this dude that tells d–k jokes and is a drug addict,” he quipped.

“I don’t want to victimize myself in any way because I’m cool, but the sexualization of me — if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it … Seriously. You’re just talking about my d–k all day," he said.

